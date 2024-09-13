Shimla mosque: Unity among Hindus forced Muslim side to budge, says Giriraj

Prayagraj: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said unity among Hindus forced a Muslim welfare committee to bow down in the Sanjauli mosque issue in Himachal Pradesh.

He said this while speaking to reporters here after inaugurating the ‘shilpgraam’ in Naini area.

“Himachal Pradesh gives this message to the whole country that when you (Hindus) remain united, then there will be no power in the world — neither any white person nor any Mughal will come (here) (Himachal Pradesh poore desh ko yeh sandesh deta hai ki jab tum (Hindu) ekjut rahoge to duniya kee koee taakat nahin — na to koi gora aayega aur naa hee Mughal),” he said.

The Muslim welfare committee on Thursday had urged the Shimla municipal commissioner to seal the unauthorised portion of the mosque in Sanjauli and also offered to demolish it in accordance with a court order.

There have been protests by Hindu organisations in Shimla over the unauthorised construction in the mosque.

Attacking Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Singh said, “Today, whether it is Rahul Gandhi or Akhilesh Yadav, the members of the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang see caste even in criminals. On the other hand, Yogi (Adityanath) ji sees criminals as criminals only. This is the difference between Yogi ji and Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh saw only caste during his tenure and encouraged hooliganism.”

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending Ganesh puja at the residence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Singh said, “If the people of the tukde-tukde gang go to Hamid Ansari’s (former vice president) house wearing caps and are present on Bakrid, it is very good. If someone opens the doors for terrorists at night, Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh will like it. But, if someone goes to a judge’s house for Ganesh puja, they feel bad. That is why Akhilesh Yadav is abusing the mahants today. He has abused Gorakshpeeth.”

On Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal granted bail by the Supreme Court, he said, “These people steeped in corruption are released on bail and roam from street to street with 10 people as if they have fought for freedom. Kejriwal had taken oath in front of the country to fight against corruption, (he) had taken a vow on his son. Today, Kejriwal’s entire government is mired in corruption.”

Taking a jibe at RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, the Union textiles minister said, “Tejashwi Yadav is also a member of the tukde-tukde gang. Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and hurls abuses by telling lies, while Tejashwi hurls abuses by telling lies in Bihar.”