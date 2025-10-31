Shirdi Sai Baba fame Sudhir Dalvi critical; Riddhima steps in with help

Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, remembered fondly for his divine role as Shirdi Sai Baba in the 1977 classic, is currently battling for his life in a Mumbai hospital. The 86-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after developing severe sepsis, a serious infection that has left him in a critical condition.

Dalvi, who brought to life the calm and compassion of Sai Baba on screen, is now in need of the same compassion from others. His family revealed that they have already spent over Rs.10 lakh on his treatment and may need another Rs.5 lakh for further medical care. With limited financial support, the family made an emotional appeal for help.

Among the first to respond was Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late Rishi Kapoor and sister of Ranbir Kapoor. When she came across the plea online, she quietly donated for his treatment and wished him a speedy recovery, writing, “Done. Wishing him good health.”

However, her kind gesture was met with an unnecessary troll asking if she wanted “footage.” Riddhima handled it gracefully, replying, “Everything in life is not about optics helping someone in need is the biggest blessing.”

Fans and fellow artists have since praised her for her compassion and class. Meanwhile, prayers continue to pour in for Sudhir Dalvi, the actor who made millions believe in faith and kindness through his portrayal of Sai Baba. Hyderabadis too, who revere Sai Baba deeply, are joining in wishing for his recovery.