Shiv Das Meena appointed as Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary

Chennai: Senior bureaucrat Shiv Das Meena has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, succeeding V Irai Anbu, the government said on Thursday.

Meena was Additional Chief Secretary to government Municipal Administration and Water Supply department. He replaces Irai Anbu who is retiring from service on June 30, the government said in an order issued today.

The 1989 batch IAS officer hails from Rajasthan and he began his career as an assistant collector in Kanchipuram in the state.

Meena is the senior most IAS official in the Tamil Nadu cadre and has a reputation of being able to function effectively during stressful situations. He was among the private secretaries of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and had a stint in numerous departments including rural development, land administration and transport departments besides cooperatives, food and consumer protection department.

He was on Central deputation and joined the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as Joint Secretary. Following his return from Central deputation in 2021, he was posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply department.

He had served as chairman of Central Pollution Control Board before being appointed to head the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department.

Born on October 5, 1964, Meena graduated in civil engineering from the Malaviya College of Engineering, Jaipur and had even earned a master’s degree in international studies in Japan.