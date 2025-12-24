Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS announce alliance ahead of Mumbai civic polls

Mumbai: Putting months of speculation to rest, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday formally announced the alliance of their parties ahead of the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Addressing a joint news conference in Mumbai along with Raj, Uddhav said the two parties have come together to stay together. The cousins said they have united for the cause of ‘Marathi manoos’ and Maharashtra.

Uddhav said their grandfather Prabodhankar Thackeray, a social reformer and writer, was a key figure in the Samyukta Maharashtra movement and so were his father Bal Thackeray and uncle Shrikant, Raj Thackeray’s father, who played a role in ensuring that Mumbai continues to be a part of the state.

“Mumbai’s mayor will be Marathi and will be ours,” Raj said.

Uddhav said the parties have finalised their seat sharing for the Nashik Municipal Corporation where elections are due on January 15, along with Mumbai and 27 other municipal corporations in the state.

Talks are underway for an alliance between the two parties in other civic bodies, he added.

“Those who can’t bear to see what is happening in the BJP can also come with us,” Uddhav said.

The much-hyped news conference lasted barely for 16 minutes without any clarity on the seat-sharing arrangement in the 227 ward-BMC.

Raj did not share details of the seat sharing between the two parties for the high-stakes BMC elections, leading to speculations that talks are still underway in some wards that have influence of both the parties.

The news conference was held at a luxury hotel in Worli, the constituency of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

The backdrop banner at the news conference had the image of Bal Thackeray, the founder of undivided Shiv Sena, and party symbols of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS.

Prior to coming to the venue, Raj and Uddhav paid respect to Bal Thackeray at his memorial in Shivaji Park. They reached the venue together in Raj’s vehicle.

The family bonhomie was on full display at the press conference. Uddhav’s wife Rashmi and son Aaditya, and Raj’s wife Sharmila and son Amit were also present.

In the state assembly polls last year, the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 of the 288 seats, while the MNS drew a blank.

The parties came together to oppose Maharashtra’s government’s decision to introduce a three-language formula in schools and “imposition” of Hindi language.

They held a joint ‘victory rally’ in July to celebrate the state government’s decision to withdraw its orders on the introduction of Hindi along with Marathi and English for Classes 1 to 5.