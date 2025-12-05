Shiv Sena (UBT) MP seeks RS adjournment over IndiGo disruptions

New Delhi: Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Rajya Sabha, seeking to discuss the widespread disruptions in IndiGo Airlines’ operations, which have caused severe inconvenience to passengers across the country.

In her notice, she stated: “I hereby give notice under Rule 180 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to call the attention of the Minister of Civil Aviation to the following matter of urgent public importance.”

She further highlighted: “The widespread disruption in IndiGo Airlines’ operations on Wednesday, resulting in severe delays of up to seven hours and cancellation of more than 70 flights nationwide — including major airports such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad — caused by an acute shortage of crew and other operational issues.”

Meanwhile, IndiGo, India’s largest airline, is facing one of its most significant operational crises in years, with large-scale cancellations and delays triggering intervention from the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The disruptions, which began in late November 2025, have intensified, with the carrier now cancelling between 170 and 200 flights per day, far above normal levels. More than 500 flights were cancelled on Thursday alone, alongside widespread delays.

In November, the airline recorded 1,232 cancellations across its network. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), held an urgent review meeting with IndiGo’s senior management to assess the crisis.

The Ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation and has activated additional supervision measures. The Minister also directed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to alert all airport directors to ensure proper passenger support and assist stranded travellers. Additionally, the DGCA has been instructed to monitor airfares amid concerns that widespread cancellations could lead to a surge in ticket prices.