Shiv Sena’s crisis: CM Thackery speaks to ‘rebel’ Shinde; 10 points

On Tuesday, the Shiv Sena party in Maharashtra woke up its biggest political turmoil when senior-most leader Eknath Shinde, along with 21 other MLAs announced their disappointment with the party and reportedly decided to camp together in a hotel in Surat, Gujarat, ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), raising speculations that the latter might be involved in the present crisis.

This crisis comes after the party’s loss to the BJP in the recently concluded Municipal Council elections.

As Shinde and his MLAs remained unreachable for the most part of the day, the chief minister was finally able to speak to him for ten minutes on phone in the evening. This was only after a two-hour-long meeting with Shiv Sena leaders who travelled all the way to Surat to meet Shinde.

Updates on the Maharashtra Vikas Agadi (MVA) government’s crisis so far: