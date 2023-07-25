Shiv Thakare dating THIS Bollywood actress?

Mumbai: Shiv Thakare has become the talk of the town for his performance on the thrilling reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Fans are in awe of his daredevil stunts and commend his fearless attitude on the show.

However, apart from his performance, Shiv’s personal life has also become a hot topic of discussion.

Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah’s Movie Night

Shiv’s dating rumors have been spreading like wildfire after he was spotted on a cozy movie date night with fellow contestant and Bollywood actress Daisy Shah. They formed a great bond during Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and it will be seen throughout the season.

Paparazzi captured their delightful moments together, labeling them as a “nice jodi,” and the internet promptly took notice. The adorable chemistry between Shiv and Daisy during the outing has left fans buzzing with excitement, leading them to ship the pair and hope for a blossoming romance.

As the dating rumors continue to gain traction, fans cannot contain their excitement, and social media has been abuzz with discussions about this potential new couple.

As of now, the status of Shiv and Daisy’s relationship remains uncertain, leaving fans curious and excited. The duo has not made any official statements about it. Fans are eagerly awaiting clarity from them.