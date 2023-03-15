Shiv Thakare reacts to Abdu Rozik’s ‘Mandali Khatam’ statement, check what he says

Mumbai: The TV reality show Bigg Boss’s season 16 is one of those seasons which fans will remember always . All the contestants of the season did their best to create as much buzz as possible. There were a lot of fights and controversies in the house and audiences enjoyed it. The friendship bond several contestants shared in the house will also be remembered. Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan did their best to entertain audiences and these contestants formed their own gang (mandali). All the contestants of the mandali were loved by audiences as they gave them friendship goals. The mandali members were often seen together even after coming out of the Bigg Boss house.

The mandali members grabbed attention again after Tajik singer Abdu Rozik sparked rumours of falling apart from the gang. In one of his recent media interactions, Abdu Rozik said that all is not well between him and other mandali members. After Chota Bhaijaan sent fans into a tizzy by saying ‘ mandali khatam’ , Shiv Thakare reacted to it. The 1st Runner-up of Bigg Boss 16 quashed all the rumours through his social media post. Taking to Twitter, he wrote #HaqSeMandali… ‘Always Forever’ .

Shiv Thakare hints that everything is fine between the mandali members through his tweet. The post evoked reactions from netizens. Some internet users stated that people should learn how friendships are maintained by Shiv Thakare and other mandali members while others demanded reunion.

Abdu Rozik shares the closest bond with Shiv Thakare and both attended the various parties together.