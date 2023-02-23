Shiv Thakare reveals what draws him towards reality shows

New Delhi: Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Shiv Thakare gained massive fandom after featuring in the season 14 of the controversial show. But before this he was seen in the Marathi version of the show and ‘Roadies’.

He will next be seen performing stunts in the Rohit Shetty-hosted ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

Shiv has talked about what draws him towards reality shows.

In a conversation with IANS, Shiv said: “It’s (reality shows) fun and I think I am good at it. My parents are not directors and producers so this route to reach somewhere looks good to me.

“Through this people will know me. You get a lot of respect if your father is a director or a producer or we should take the other route (reality shows) this will help us get recognition. People then will judge us on the work and I would definitely polish and go ahead with that.”

Just like many others Shiv is a fan of Salman Khan, who hosted ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

“I made my body seeing Salman Khan. We have made our body looking at a film hero, and you’re getting to meet him and talk to him. Even when he was scolding, it was Salman Khan scolding.”