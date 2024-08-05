Shivakumar challenges Kumaraswamy to set date to discuss his assets

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday challenged JD-S leader and Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to “find an auspicious time and date” to discuss his assets.

“For the past 20 years, there have been conspiracies against me. Investigative agencies like the ED and CBI are constantly scrutinising me. They are just talking about what they have. Let them talk. I am an open book,” he told media persons here.

Asked whether Kumaraswamy will come to the Assembly or Chamundi Hill in response to his challenge, Shivakumar said: “He should come to the Assembly. But he will not be able to come there. Instead, he should send his brother. All media should come as well.”

On whether the opposition’s Mysuru Chalo padayatra is turning all about Shivakumar versus Kumaraswamy, he replied: “Through this march, they have been given a chance. Their march has allowed us to expose their jealousy and wrongdoings to the public.”

On Kumaraswamy’s accusation that he has ruined a Dalit family, the Congress leader said: “If there is a Dalit family that has been ruined, bring them forward to face me. Even when I was a minister and CM, an investigation should have been conducted.”

Asked why only the BJP and JD-S are targeting him, Shivakumar said: “They want the same. I am also quiet about it. Shouldn’t you (the media) understand this? Is there any more evidence needed to prove that the MUDA scandal is false?”

To reports of attacks on media during the march, he said, “In a democracy, the media is the fourth estate. Media persons should be respected.”

Asked if the Congress government will fall or the Chief Minister will resign, Shivakumar said: “BJP is envious. Envy has no remedy. They are also upset that a person from a backward community has been a Chief Minister twice. Moreover, the five guarantees we have given are being emulated by BJP-ruled states. This creates an atmosphere where the central BJP government is getting frustrated and trying to destabilise the Karnataka Congress government, creating confusion among the people.”

Regarding Kumaraswamy’s allegation that Shivakumar has gained assets through threats and blackmail, he said: “Kumaraswamy is a blackmailing politician. He threatened the BJP that JD-S would not join the march, and then he joined. I thank him for making such accusations against me.”

On state BJP President B.Y. Vijendra’s claim that the Valmiki Corporation scam has been sent to the high command, he said: “He (Kumaraswamy) is the person who sent his father, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa to prison. Vijayendra is a first-time MLA and the BJP state President. Let him enjoy that.”

On the Governor’s decisions and his next steps, Shivakumar said: “I believe the Governor will respect the laws of the land. I believe he will not take steps to issue notices to the CM. We expect the Governor to consider our advice. If not, we will make other efforts.”