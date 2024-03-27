Shivakumar continues temple visits for 2nd day, asks what’s wrong with special puja for CM’s post

Uttara Kannada: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar continued his temple visits for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

In Uttara Kannada district now, he visited the famous Mahabaleshwara temple in Gokarna and participated in the ‘Atmalinga’ worship.

Also Read Shivakumar visits temples before launching campaign for Lok Sabha polls

Shivakumar also offered special prayers to Lord Shiva and performed ‘Rudrabhisheka’ and ‘Ksheerabhisheka’.

During the special prayers, the priests also prayed that Shivakumar attains the post of CM.

He also offered prayers at the Mahaganapathy temple in Gokarna.

Responding to reporters about the special prayers for the CM post, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief. stated: “There’s nothing wrong with priests offering special prayers. They too have their wishes.”

He, however, noted that Siddaramaiah is currently the Chief Minister, and they are moving forward under his leadership.

“Many people think I should become the Chief Minister. I cannot stop them from expressing their opinions. Regardless of who aspires for the post, it’s ultimately the party’s decision. I prayed for good rains and crops during Siddaramaiah’s tenure as CM,” he said.

Attacking the BJP and PM Narendra Modi, Shivakumar said: “Instead of claiming BJP’s guarantee, PM Modi claims them to be his guarantees. They have adopted the guarantee concept from the Congress.”

Asked about BJP MLA Shivaram Hebbar joining the Congress, he said: “Those who align with the party’s ideology are welcome. No one can oppose them, and once the party decides, it’s final.”

Minister for Fisheries, Ports, and Inland Water Transport Mankala Vaidya, Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha Congress candidate Anjali Nimbalkar, and MLA Satish Sail were also present during the special worship.

Shivakumar, on Tuesday, visited the Dharmasthala Manjunatha Temple and Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district before starting campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

He said that he sought the blessings of Lord Manjunath and Annappa Swamy before starting the ‘Dharma Yuddha’ of elections.

He had also visited the Sringeri Sharada Peetham and sought blessings from Jagadguru Sri Bharati Tirtha Mahaswamiji. Later, he visited Gowrigadde Ashram and met Avadhoot Vinaya Guruji.