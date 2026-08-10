Shivakumar meets Kharge as portfolio allocation remains stalled

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge late on Sunday night August 9, as the Congress leadership continued deliberations over the allocation of portfolios to newly inducted ministers.

The Cabinet expansion was completed nearly a week ago, but the portfolios of several new ministers are yet to be finalised. With the state legislature session scheduled to begin on August 13, pressure is mounting on the Congress leadership to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Shivakumar, who travelled to New Delhi on Sunday, reached Kharge’s residence on Rajaji Marg around 11 pm and held discussions with him. After the meeting, the Chief Minister said the party high command would communicate its decision on the portfolio allocation.

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Asked about the delay, Shivakumar said there was no need to rush the process and indicated that the government would function even if the allocation was not completed before the legislature session. He said ministers had already toured the state for three days to assess the drought situation and had submitted their reports.

Shivakumar also said he could respond to questions relating to all departments in the Assembly if necessary. He added that ministers could be directed to handle matters concerning their respective departments during the session.

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership is also attempting to address resentment among senior MLAs who were left out of the Cabinet expansion. Discussions are reportedly underway on whether two or three ministers could be replaced to accommodate some of the disgruntled legislators.

There is also speculation that certain portfolios already allotted to ministers could be reshuffled. The possibility of creating additional Deputy Chief Minister posts is also expected to come up for discussion with the party leadership.

Any such changes would require approval from the Congress high command, including senior central leaders. Party sources said portfolio allocation and possible changes could be finalised after the ongoing consultations in Delhi.

The competition for the Social Welfare portfolio has also emerged as a key issue. Ministers Shivaraj Tangadagi and K.H. Muniyappa are reportedly seeking the department. Tangadagi met Kharge in Delhi on Sunday, while Muniyappa is also believed to have held discussions with the AICC president.

Shivakumar had also consulted former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before leaving for Delhi. The Chief Minister is expected to return to Karnataka on Monday and attend a beneficiaries’ convention in Malur, Kolar district.

With the Assembly session approaching, attention is now focused on whether Shivakumar will return with a final portfolio allocation formula agreed upon by the Congress high command.