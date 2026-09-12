Shivamogga: 2 held as forest squad busts illegal deer meat trade

Shivamogga: The Forest Department’s mobile squad has busted an alleged illegal deer meat trading operation near Nevatthur Aanekere in Hosanagar taluk and arrested two persons in connection with the case.

The arrested have been identified as Ningappa and Ramappa, residents of Nevatthur Aanekere under the jurisdiction of Baluru Gram Panchayat. The action was taken following specific information about the alleged sale of deer meat in the area.

Acting on the information, a team led by PSI Vinayak K. conducted a surprise raid near Aanekere. During the operation, officials allegedly found deer carcasses and meat in the possession of the accused.

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The Forest Department seized a total of 34.945 kg of deer carcasses and meat during the raid. The seized material has been taken into custody as part of the investigation into the alleged illegal wildlife meat trade.

Police personnel Anjaneya Patil, Ganesh, Chandrakant and Mahesh participated in the operation under the direction of PSI Vinayak K. Mahesh, Doddamani and Pramodini also assisted the team in detecting and preventing the alleged illegal activity.

The department is investigating the source of the deer and the circumstances under which the meat was allegedly obtained and offered for sale. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Home Minister and BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra has urged the police to adopt a strict approach towards illegal cattle transportation and related offences in Shivamogga district.

Speaking to reporters, Jnanendra alleged that illegal cattle transportation and activities encouraging it were taking place in parts of Thirthahalli taluk. He urged the police department to remain vigilant and act firmly against those involved.