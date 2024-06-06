Shivangi Joshi’s video with BF from Thailand leaked online

Mumbai: The world of entertainment is abuzz with the latest viral sensation—a video clip capturing the moment between television stars Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi. The footage, which has quickly spread across social media platforms, shows Kushal planting a kiss on Shivangi’s cheek during what appears to be a secret vacation in Thailand.

This intimate glimpse into their off-screen dynamics comes just weeks after the duo denied dating rumors. Despite their previous statements, this new development has reignited speculation among fans and media alike.

The pair, known for their chemistry in the romantic series “Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka,” has been the subject of much curiosity. Their on-screen romance has often led to whispers about a potential off-screen connection. The recent video only adds fuel to the fire, showcasing their closeness in a candid setting.

Fans have been speculating about their relationship, and Kushal’s post has fueled further curiosity.

The recent reports revealed that Shivangi and Kushal fell in love while working together on the show “Barsatein.” The actors are reportedly serious about each other and even consider taking their relationship to the next level. However, both of them prefer to keep their personal lives private, which explains their reluctance to publicly acknowledge their relationship.