Shoaib Ibrahim & Dipika Kakar celebrate Ruhaan’s Aqeeqah ceremony

Mumbai: Popular television couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are ecstatic as they embark on a new chapter in their lives. Their joy knows no bounds, from becoming parents to revealing their dream home.

Ruhaan, the couple’s one-month-old son, recently received a heartwarming Aqeeqah ceremony.

A Peek into the Special Celebration of Ruhaan

Shoaib Ibrahim, known for his entertaining vlogs, revealed details about their baby boy’s Aqeeqah ceremony, which will take place on August 11, 2023. The event, which takes place on August 8, is extremely important in Islamic tradition because it marks the spiritual journey of the newborn. Despite being traditionally performed on the seventh day, Ruhaan’s ceremony was postponed due to his premature birth and sensitive skin.

Shoaib captured the tender moments of his baby’s head-shaving ritual in the heartwarming vlog titled ‘Ruhaan ka Aqeeqah’. The couple cradled their son while his head was gently shaved. Dipika’s soothing presence kept the child calm throughout the procedure. While the couple did not reveal the baby’s face, they did show off his adorable, shaved head.

Fans are eager to see Baby Ruhaan.

While fans wait for a full view of Baby Ruhaan’s face, Shoaib and Dipika continue to share their joyous parenthood journey through their vlogs. The couple’s excitement and love for their child shine through, forming a heartwarming connection with their audience.

The celebration of Ruhaan’s Aqeeqah ceremony by Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar reflects their commitment to embracing their cultural traditions and sharing their joy with the world. Fans are eagerly awaiting glimpses of their child’s face in the near future as they continue to document their parenthood journey.