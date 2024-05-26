Shoaib Ibrahim recalls rejection in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ audition

Mumbai: The journey to stardom is often riddled with challenges and setbacks. Shoaib Ibrahim, a prominent face in the Indian television industry, recently opened up about his early struggles and a particularly disheartening experience during his audition for the popular show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

The Audition That Tested His Resolve

Shoaib Ibrahim aspired to be part of Rajan Shahi’s ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, a show that has become a household name in India. However, his initial attempt to join the cast met with a harsh reality check. During his first audition, Ibrahim was unceremoniously thrown out of the audition room. This incident left him deeply hurt and could have deterred many from pursuing their dreams further.

Turning Pain into Motivation

Instead of succumbing to the setback, Ibrahim channeled his pain into determination. He recalls telling his father about his resolve to complete his engineering degree and then move to Mumbai to struggle and strive for his acting career. It was this unwavering commitment to his goals that eventually led to his successful entry into the television industry.

Shoaib Ibrahim made his acting debut in 2009 with ‘Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein’ and later gained fame with his role in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. His journey has been one of resilience, marked by personal and professional milestones.

Ibrahim’s story is not just his own but serves as an inspiration for many aspiring actors. It is a testament to the fact that rejection is not the end of the road but can be the beginning of a more determined pursuit of one’s dreams.