Kishwer Merchant’s son trolled for learning ‘Assalamualikum’

Mumbai: Being celebrities means constantly being in the public eye on social media. Every post and story shared by a celebrity is closely examined and often becomes a topic of widespread discussion. While many posts are well-received by netizens, others attract criticism and lead to relentless trolling.

TV actress Kishwer Merchant, a long-time industry professional, recently became the target of social media trolls after posting a video featuring her son, Nirvair on Instagram. The video shows her husband, actor Suyyash Rai, teaching their son to greet people with “Assalamualaikum,” a Muslim salutation. Nirvair is also seen wearing a skull cap in the video.

Kishwer, who is a Muslim married to Hindu actor Suyyash Rai, received a barrage of hate comments after sharing the video. Some users criticized her for involving her son in Muslim rituals. Check out some reactions below.

Kishwer Merchant Reacts To Trolls

In an interview with Money Control, Kishwer addressed the trolling, stating, “My only thing was that I found the video very cute, so I posted it. It wasn’t supposed to be taken otherwise; ki Hindu hai Muslim rituals karva rahe hain. I think most people don’t know that I am also a Muslim married to a Hindu. I have been a person; even though I am a Muslim, I go to a church, I go to a gurudwara, or temple. I do everything. I celebrate Diwali, Eid, and Christmas. You name the festivals, and we celebrate them. And I think, right from the time he was small, he has been seeing that.”

“Even though I am a Muslim, I have given a Hindu name to my son, which makes them happy and proud, but him wearing the topi of a Muslim is making it all bad. Which is just disgusting. I literally feel pity for them because their thinking and their standards are so low. And you can’t do anything about it because that is in their upbringing, I think. That’s the way they have been brought up. I don’t want my child to be like that, and that’s why I am going to take him everywhere and make him believe that God is actually one,” she said.

Kishwer and Suyyash, who married in 2016, welcomed their son Nirvair in August 2021.

Kishwer is well-known for her roles in shows like “Hip Hip Hurray,” “Ek Hasina Thi,” “Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar,” “Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal,” “Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani,” and “Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan.” She also appeared as a contestant on “Bigg Boss 9” in 2015.