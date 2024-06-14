Schools in Hyderabad declare four holidays for Bakrid

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th June 2024 3:07 pm IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Many schools in Hyderabad have declared four holidays for Bakrid. However, the government has declared a holiday for only one day.

Many private schools have declared holidays from June 15 to 18.

After Bakrid holidays, Schools in Hyderabad to reopen on June 19

It has been decided that normal work days will begin on Wednesday.

MS Education Academy

In the case of government schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, the holiday for Bakrid is on Monday, June 17.

Bakrid

Bakrid is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The celebrations begin after offering namaz at mosques and Eidgahs.

Ahead of the festival, the demand for Qurbani services has increased.

This shift in preference is primarily driven by the convenience offered by Qurbani services, which include the entire process from animal procurement to doorstep delivery of meat.

Following Bakrid, some schools in Hyderabad will reopen on Wednesday, while the rest will resume classes on Tuesday.

