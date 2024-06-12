Sree Leela Teams Up with Ravi Teja, Exits Vijay Deverakonda’s film

Hyderabad: The Tollywood buzzes with excitement as the dynamic duo of Ravi Teja and Sree Leela are set to light up the silver screen once again in the much-anticipated film, RT75. This marks their second collaboration after the blockbuster hit ‘Dhamaka’ in 2022, which showcased their palpable chemistry and set the box office ablaze.

The commencement of RT75 was marked by a traditional pooja ceremony on June 11, 2024, signaling the start of a project that promises to be a cinematic marvel. The film, tentatively titled RT75, is Ravi Teja’s landmark 75th film and is slated for a grand Sankranthi 2025 release.

Sree Leela’s Bold Switch

In a surprising turn of events, Sree Leela has transitioned from VD12 to RT75, stirring up the Tollywood waters. After delivering two underperforming films with the production company, the makers of VD12 decided to recast the leading lady role, paving the way for Sree Leela to join forces with Ravi Teja once more. This switch underscores the industry’s dynamic nature and Sree Leela’s unwavering commitment to her craft.

Sreeleela’s Stardom and Selectivity

Since her debut in 2021, Sreeleela has swiftly climbed the ladder of success. Her portrayal in films like Pelli SandaD, Bhagavanth Kesari, and Guntur Kaaram has garnered critical acclaim and a massive fan following. However, her other releases like Aadikeshava and Extra failed to make a significant impact. Despite having big projects like Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagath Singh, missing out on #VD12 might cost her.