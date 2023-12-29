Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza spotted together in Dubai [Photos]

Hyderabad: Once celebrated as one of the most adored sports couples, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been surrounded by speculations about their separation, leaving fans saddened. While the couple has not officially confirmed the separation, subtle hints through solo appearances and social media activities suggest they may no longer be together.

Despite living separately, the duo has prioritized co-parenting their five-year-old son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Shoaib Malik, Izhaan Mirza Malik and Sania Mirza (Instagram)

Both Sania and Shoaib continue to be devoted parents, setting aside any differences to celebrate their son’s joy and achievements together. Recently, after marking Izhaan’s birthday in Dubai as a united front, they came together once again to celebrate Izhaan’s victory in a swimming competition.

The event, organized by a private academy in the United Arab Emirates, marked Izhaan’s first-ever participation in a sports competition.

Izhaan’s Instagram post featured both his Mama and Baba with a caption, “My first ever competition – first ever medal.”

Despite the ongoing separation speculations, the couple remains committed to fostering a positive and supportive environment for their child. Shoaib and Sania, who tied the knot in 2010 in Hyderabad, welcomed Izhaan into their lives in October 2018.