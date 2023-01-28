Shoaib Malik gets emotional as Sania Mirza retires, latter reacts

Hyderabad: Since the divorce rumours of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza came to the forefront, they have grabbed the attention of the media fraternity. The couple got married in 2010 and are currently rumoured to be co-parenting their son. But this time, the couple made it to headlines after Sania announced retirement from the grand slam and Shoaib Malik tweeted a message for her.

As it is reported that all is not well between the couple but still Shoaib Malik shared an appreciation post for his wife on Twitter. He wrote, “You are the much-needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You’re an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career…”

– You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career… pic.twitter.com/N6ziDeUGmV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 27, 2023

The cricketer shared the same post on his Instagram too which received a ‘like’ from Sania Mirza. However, she did not comment anything under the post adding more fuel to their divorce rumours.

Sania Mirza announced her retirement with teary eyes. She said, “If I cry, these are happy tears. That’s just a disclaimer. I’m still going to play a couple of more tournaments.” She also added, “Rohan was my first-ever mixed-doubles partner at (aged) 14 and we won the nationals.”

She further said, “It was a long time ago, 22 years ago, and I couldn’t think of a better person — he’s one of my best friends and best partners — to finish my career here and to play the final. There’s no better place for me, or person for me, to finish my Grand Slam career.”

Sania Mirza is a six-time Grand Slam champion, three in doubles and three in mixed.

Well, we hope Shoaib Malik’s tweet will bring the couple closer and they may reunite.