Shoaib Malik makes fun of Fahad Mustafa’s dressing, video viral

Mumbai: After Sana Javed’s much-talked-about appearance, cricketer Shoaib Malik featured on Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa’s popular Ramzan game show, Jeeto Pakistan League 2025’s latest episode. The show, which began on March 2, has been making headlines for its lighthearted banter and celebrity interactions.

In a viral clip from the latest episode, Shoaib Malik playfully mocked Fahad Mustafa’s outfit during a segment. Referring to Fahad’s jacket, Shoaib joked, “Mein saare games jeetunga agar aap yeh utaar do upar waala” (I will win all the games if you take off the top layer). Fahad, in his signature witty style, responded with a smile, saying, “Kaptana meri jaana, badtameezi nahi chahiye hame” (Captain, my dear, we don’t need any rudeness here), leaving the audience in splits.

This comes after Fahad Mustafa previously teased Sana Javed about her love story with Shoaib Malik in an earlier episode. While assisting in selecting male contestants for a game, Sana sought Fahad’s help, to which he quipped, “There are a lot of boys here. Look in the crowd! Now, I won’t find any more guys for you, I have already found one for you.” The remark left the audience entertained while Sana appeared to brush it off with a smile.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s romance is rumored to have begun in 2021 on the sets of Jeeto Pakistan, making their appearances on the show even more intriguing for fans.