Shoaib Malik reacts to trolls after his 3rd nikah, ‘Logon ka…’

Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has found himself in the midst of controversy and online trolling after announcing his third marriage to Sana Javed. The newlyweds, who recently got married in an intimate Nikah ceremony on January 20, have been bombarded with criticism from both sides of the border.

Shoaib’s previous marriage to Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza ended officially in 2023. He has been facing accusations of infidelity regarding his relationship with Sana Javed. Reports suggest that Sana and Shoaib had been dating for three years before tying the knot, with claims of an extra-marital affair during Shoaib’s previous marriage.

Many social media users have accused him of betraying Sania, and the online commentary has not spared Sana Javed either, who had her own share of controversy after divorcing Umair Jaswal in November 2023.

Amidst the online storm, Shoaib Malik has chosen to indirectly address the criticism in a recent podcast episode with Shadow Productions. In the episode, he shared his perspective on making life choices, stating, “I think you should do what your heart tells you. You should not think about what people will think, not at all, I swear. Even if it takes you years to understand what people will think, go ahead and do your things, whether it takes you 10 years or 20 years. Even if you understand after 20 years, go ahead and do it.”

While Shoaib and Sana have not directly responded to the online negativity, Shoaib’s words in the podcast suggest a firm stance on following one’s heart regardless of public opinion.