Shoaib Malik under fire over his latest Eid pics with Sana Javed

Hyderabad: Former sports couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, who tied the knot in 2010, officially ended their marriage a few months ago, as confirmed by Sania’s family. In January, Shoaib announced his third marriage with Lollywood actress Sana Javed.

Sania and Shoaib share a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik and are currently co-parenting him.

Recently, Sania celebrated Eid al-Adha in Makkah while on Haj. Her son Izhaan celebrated Eid with his grandmother, Sania’s mother, in Dubai. Shoaib Malik, on the other hand, celebrated the occasion with his new wife, Sana, in Pakistan.

Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik’s Eid Photos

On Wednesday, Sana and Shoaib shared romantic pictures from their Eid celebrations on Instagram, which sparked criticism and hate comments from both India and Pakistan. Social media users slammed Shoaib for ignoring son and not celebrating Eid with him while Sania is on Haj trip.

They questioned his decision to seemingly prioritize his new marriage over spending time with his son. Many also criticized him for not sharing photos with Izhaan in recent months. Several netizens tagged them as ‘most hated couple’ in the comments section.

Sania Mirza is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Haj pilgrimage along with her father, Imran Mirza, and sister, Anam Mirza.