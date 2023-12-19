Shoaib Malik’s rumoured GF Ayesha Omar is ready for marriage

Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza have been in the news for a very long time now. There have been reports about the two splitting up as the cricketer was accused of cheating on his wife Sania with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar. The reason why Ayesha’s name keeps coming up is also because of her bold photoshoot with Shoaib Malik.

And now, Ayesha Omar’s statement on her marriage plans is going viral on the internet.

In a recent podcast with Adnan Faisal, Ayesha Omar revealed her readiness to tie the knot, expressing her desire to start a family. The 42-year-old, known for her bold roles and unfiltered opinions, shared insights into her personal life during the candid conversation.

When the host asked, “Shaadi ka kya plan hai aapka?” Ayesha said, “Shaadi ka plan hai ab, because now I want to be a mother, I am ready. Maine apne aap ko heal kar liya hai pichle 3-4 saalon mein.”

Ayesha, who is recognized as one of Pakistan’s best actresses, boasts a successful career in Lollywood with starring roles in popular dramas and movies. She has also gained popularity on her YouTube channel, amassing around 174K subscribers. As a style icon, Ayesha is also celebrated for her impeccable fashion choices and is among the highest-paid actresses in the country.