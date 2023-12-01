Shoaib-Sania to Mahira-Ali: 6 Shocking Pakistani celebrity divorces

Islamabad: In recent news, the Pakistani celebrity world is abuzz with rumors surrounding the alleged separation of power couple Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal. The whispers suggest that the couple, married since 2020, might have parted ways after three years.

Their actions on social media, including the deletion of all their pictures, have fueled speculations, though an official confirmation is still pending. In this article, we’ll take a look at five other Pakistani celebrity couples whose unexpected divorces left fans in disbelief.

Popular Pakistani Celebrities Who Got Divorced

1. Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir

The first major shock of 2022 came with the rumored split of beloved couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly, who had tied the knot in 2020 in a destination wedding. The pair, adored by fans since their on-screen chemistry in “Yakeen Ka Safar,” decided to go their separate ways after two years of marriage.

2. Sana Fakhar and Fakhar Jaffri

Renowned Pakistani film actress Sana Fakhar surprised her fans in 2021 when she announced her divorce from Fakhar Jaffri. Having been married for over two decades and raising two children together, the news caught many off guard. The couple has chosen to remain silent about the reasons behind their separation, adding an air of mystery to the situation.

3. Mahira Khan and Ali Askari

Ali Askari and Mahira Khan (Instagram)

The stunning Mahira Khan and Ali Askari’s love story began in 2006, culminating in marriage against her father’s wishes. Despite welcoming their son Azlan in 2009, the couple faced difficulties and eventually divorced in 2015. Remarkably, Mahira and Ali maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their son.

4. Sanam Saeed and Farhan Hassan

Popular actress Sanam Saeed married her best friend, Farhan Hassan, in 2015. However, the union faced challenges, leading to their divorce in 2018. Sanam, known for her privacy, revealed that her mother’s illness became a focal point in her life post-marriage, leaving little room for her relationship with Farhan. The couple, acknowledging their differences, chose to part ways amicably.

5. Shoaib Maik and Sania Mirza

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have reportedly parted ways are living separately. Rumors are rife that their marriage is hit by rough patch, though no official announcement has been made by them. These speculations have gained momentum due to their social media activity and notable absences from various public events.

6. Shamoon Abbasi and Humaima Malick

Actor and director Shamoon Abbasi and actress Humaima Malick’s marriage, which began in 2010, ended in divorce just two years later in 2012. The aftermath saw Shamoon accusing Humaima of prioritizing her career over their relationship, while Humaima cited painful moments in their marriage as reasons for the split.