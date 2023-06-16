SHOCKING! Adipurush full movie leaked online

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Adipurush, starring Prabhas as Raghava and Kriti Sanon as Janaki, fell victim to piracy shortly after its theatrical release today. This unfortunate incident adds to the growing list of films leaked online. According to latest reports, several pirated websites, including Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Moviesrulz, and others, made the full movie available for streaming and downloading in a variety of resolutions ranging from 1080p to 240p within hours.

The Adipurush leak is disappointing and is expected to have a negative impact on the film’s box office performance. Om Raut‘s film, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, had already faced production challenges due to criticism of its visual effects. The filmmakers responded by increasing their investment in VFX quality. However, piracy has now added to the film’s financial difficulties. It is a disappointing development that will undoubtedly have an impact on its business.

We request you all to strongly reject such evil deeds and implores moviegoers to support the film industry by only watching films in theatres, which are where they were intended to be released. It’s important to remember that piracy is a serious crime in India. The time, dedication, and hard work that go into making a film should be respected and valued.

