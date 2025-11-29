Shocking exit and final captaincy shake up Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Hyderabad: The buzz and craze around Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 are at an all time high. As the show enters its final phase, viewers are witnessing high drama, emotional moments, and shifting alliances every single day. Social media platforms are flooded with discussions, fan wars, and predictions about who will make it to the finale. With unexpected twists, heated arguments, and powerful performances, the twelfth week has become one of the most explosive weeks of the season.

Who is Eliminated?

This week’s nominations included eight contestants, except captain Ritu. Online voting trends and social media polls show a clear picture. Kalyan Padala and Tanuja received the highest share of votes, almost seventy percent combined. Immanuel secured a strong third place with nearly fifteen percent. The remaining five contestants struggled to gather the last fifteen percent of votes.

In this tough fight, Divya Nikhita received the least votes and is reported to be eliminated.

Fans believe that Divya survived last week only because Immanuel used the Power Astra. Her fight with Tanuja gave massive TRP ratings, so the makers extended her stay for content. However, this week she could not deliver strong moments. Sanjana’s arguments dominated the episodes, while Divya’s impact remained low. With limited screen presence and weak voting support, her elimination seems confirmed.

Dramatic Captaincy Task Changes the Game

The captaincy race became a turning point. Tanuja, Bharani, and Suman controlled the game by handing daggers to contenders. Sanjana, Immanuel, Divya, Ritu, Demon Pavan, and Kalyan fought hard. Sanjana was removed first. Immanuel broke down after Pavan eliminated him. Divya was removed by Ritu, leading to a heated argument. In the final task, Kalyan won after Demon Pavan collapsed due to back pain.

With Divya’s elimination and Kalyan becoming the last captain, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is heading toward a thrilling finale filled with twists and intense competition. Stay tuned for more updates.