Shocking! Falaq’s sister Shafaq Naaz is Avinash’s ex-gf?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has been rife with drama, with Avinash Sachdev being the latest headline-stealer. Avinash Sachdev, the well-known Choti Bahu actor, has been in the news ever since he entered the show. His personal life has always piqued the interest of many, with his serious relationships and breakups frequently grabbing spotlight.

Avinash recently dropped a bombshell by confessing his love for his Bigg Boss housemate, Falaq Naaz.

What’s more shocking is a recent report that reveals his previous relationship with Falaq’s sister, Shafaq Naaz!

Avinash’s Past Romance Revealed

According to a recent ETimes report, Avinash Sachdev had a six-month relationship with Falaq Nazz’s sister, Shafaq Naaz. Their love story blossomed during the filming of “Teri Meri Love Stories,” in which they were paired opposite each other. However, their romance came to an end when Avinash left the relationship, leaving everyone wondering why they broke up.

Falaq’s Love Confession to Avinash

Emotions ran high inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house when Avinash Sachdev openly confessed his feelings for his co-contestant, Falaq Naaz. Avinash revealed in a video from July 8, 2023, that he likes Falaq, and this attraction has grown since the show’s second week.

Falaq blushed in response to the confession, but she didn’t respond with a definitive ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ Instead, she informed Avinash that her current focus and priorities are elsewhere. The question arises? Is Falaq aware of Avinash’s previous affair with Shafaq?

Avinash’s relationship with Falaq is complicated by the fact that he was previously in a relationship with her sister, Shafaq Naaz. While the source revealed the previous romance, it is unclear whether Falaq is aware of Avinash’s relationship with her sister. Everyone is wondering how the Naaz family will react if Avinash and Falaq’s feelings for each other develop further inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Viewers are eagerly awaiting the outcome of Avinash and Falaq’s relationship as the drama progresses.

Avinash Sachdev’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey has been full of unexpected twists and turns, particularly when it comes to matters of the heart. The love triangle adds a thrilling element to the show, making it a must-see for both fans and followers. Keep an eye on the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to see how this emotional rollercoaster plays out!