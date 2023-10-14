Shocking! Mobile phones for contestants in Bigg Boss 17 house

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is about to start, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the first episode on October 15. Fans are getting more and more excited as they learn about what’s in store for them. There have been some surprising updates about the house and the show, making everyone even more thrilled for the big launch. The latest news is sure to surprise and amaze all the viewers.

Mobile Phones In Bigg Boss 17

There’s a unique twist this season. In a groundbreaking move, the show will introduce phones inside the Bigg Boss house, a first in its history. This development was revealed as part of a sponsored promotion, adding an exciting new element to the show.

Contestants will now have access to phones after completing specific tasks within the house. This innovative feature is sure to bring a fresh dynamic to the game, as per reports.

With all the 17 contestants already settled into the house, the stage is set for an exhilarating start to the game, which begins tomorrow.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 17.