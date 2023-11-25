Shocking: Salman Khan removes Khanzaadi from Bigg Boss 17?

Mumbai: In tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17, viewers are in for a rollercoaster of emotions and surprises. Fans will see the wild card entry of contestant Orry and a heartwarming moment as Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s mothers make a special appearance to offer guidance.

However, the episode is set to take a shocking turn when Khanzaadi expresses her desire to leave the Bigg Boss house. In a poignant moment, she shares with Salman Khan that her “physical and mental health” has become the target of repeated jokes and mockery by fellow contestants.

In a newly released promo, Salman Khan is seen visibly upset with Khanzaadi’s decision. He sternly tells her that if she wishes to quit the show, she is free to do so. The tension in the air is palpable as viewers eagerly await the outcome of this emotional moment.

Will Khanzaadi decide to continue her journey in the Bigg Boss house, or will she bid farewell to the show? The answer awaits as fans brace themselves for an episode filled with high-stakes emotions and unexpected twists.

