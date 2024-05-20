Shocking tragedy: Kharge on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s death

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday condoled the death of Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash and said Indians stand with the people of Iran in this time of grief.

According to state media, Raisi, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir abdollahian and others were found dead at the site of the crash in East Azerbaijan province on Monday after an hours-long search through a foggy and mountainous region.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “The Indian National Congress is anguished and dismayed by the passing away of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, following the shocking tragedy.”

“India-Iran relations span centuries marked by meaningful interactions. Every Indian joins in extending our heartfelt condolences to his family. In this time of grief, we stand with the people of Iran,” the Congress president said.