Shooting on US campus leaves one dead, one injured

New York: A shooting on Emory University’s Atlanta campus in the US state of Georgia left the shooter dead and one officer injured, according to media reports.

There was a single shooter who is now dead, with no further threat to the campus or surrounding area, said NBC News, quoting the Atlanta Police Department.

A law enforcement officer was injured while confronting the shooter, according to reports.

A shelter-in-place order was put into place and now has been lifted, said the latest post by the university, Xinhua news agency reported.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp decried the shooting on social media platform X, noting it was the second high-profile shooting in the state this week.

Five soldiers were shot and injured at the US Army‘s Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Quornelius Radford, an automated logistics sergeant, according to John Lubas, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division. Radford used a personal handgun to open fire on fellow soldiers at his assigned base.

“I can confirm it was not a military weapon. And we believe it was a personal handgun,” Lubas told a news conference on Wednesday (local time).

“We’re still not certain about the motivation, but again, he’s been interviewed by Army investigators, and we believe we’ll gain more information here shortly,” Lubas said.

The shooter has been previously arrested locally for driving under the influence.