‘Shooting stone’ kills tourist on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu: A tourist was killed and another critically injured on Sunday when their vehicle was hit by a ‘shooting stone’ on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, Jammu & Kashmir Police said.

Police sources said a vehicle carrying tourists was hit by a shooting stone at Cafeteria Morh in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

“One tourist died on the spot and another was critically injured when a shooting stone rolled down the mountainside and hit their vehicle.”

“The second tourist critically injured in this accident has been shifted to Jammu city for specialised treatment”, sources said.

Frequent landslides and shooting stones triggered by rain have become a major threat to travellers on the highway between Ramban and Ramso involving a road stretch of nearly 30-kilometres.

Shooting stones are pieces of rock that roll down the mountainside with fierce speed once they break loose due to rain, etc.