Shopaholics, get Numaish products for reasonable prices HERE

Hyderabad’s iconic Numaish runs for 45 days at the beginning of the year, leaving a shopping bag-sized hole in the lives of shopaholics for the rest of the year.

Although expos and pop-ups have become commonplace in the city, nothing can beat the charm of the 83-year-old exhibition. The coming together of businesses from all over the country, savoring delectable food, and enjoying enthralling rides, leaves Hyderabadis wanting more.

Well, we have exciting news for those who haven’t shopped to their heart’s content at this year’s exhibition. The Family Shopping Expo is currently underway, and it’s bringing a slice of Numaish right to your doorstep.

Affordable finds from Numaish await

Stall owners from the famous Numaish have set up shop here, offering the same exclusive and quality products- but this time, at even more reasonable prices.

Located at Minar Garden, the expo offers the famed wooden handicrafts, Lucknowi chikkan work kurtis, Chandigarh suit sets, Pakistani suit sets, Kashmiri dry fruits, juttis and Aurangabad’s bed sheets. The Numaish stall owners, known for their craftsmanship and variety, have brought a range of products that shoppers eagerly await each year.

(Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com)

What’s more enticing is the pricing. Unlike Numaish, where stalls are packed with crowds and prices sometimes get steep due to demand, the Family Shopping Expo is a more relaxed shopping environment. With one quick stroll around the venue, shoppers can find their favorite items at slashed prices, making it the perfect spot for bargain hunters looking for quality. Whether you’re looking for a beautiful co-ord set, artisanal homeware, or even some quirky accessories, you can find it all here without burning a hole in your pocket.

Beyond the shopping, the expo also offers a wholesome family experience, with food stalls, entertainment options, and a festive ambiance that’s perfect for a weekend outing.

Off-season dull response

It’s worth noting that the response to this year’s expo has been somewhat subdued. Traditionally held during Ramzan, the event usually benefits from the festive season’s energy and high footfall. The off-season timing this year has led to a quieter atmosphere.

“I have been setting up my stall in the Family Shopping Expo since 2019 and have always seen great response from the people of Hyderabad. However, this year I didn’t find the same enthusiasm from the people. It’s because of the off-season expo, I believe,” said a salesman from Uttar Pradesh who has set shop for his wooden handicrafts collection.

(Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com)

Another reason for the dull response is the lack of awareness about the expo. With limited promotion and many people unaware of the event’s existence, foot traffic has been lower than expected.

“I am coming from Lucknow and I have always found Hyderabadi’s to be great customers which is why I visit the city for Numaish and Ramadan expos. However, I have found that this time, people were unaware of the expo,” said a Chikankari salesman, speaking to Siasat.com.

(Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com)

Now that we have made you aware of this opportunity, don’t miss out! The Family Shopping Expo is only on for a few more days—just 5 days left to explore, shop, and snag those Numaish treasures at unbeatable prices.