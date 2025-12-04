Shops allegedly sold chemicals to Red Fort blast accused sealed

Faridabad: The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) on Thursday sealed two chemical shops which allegedly sold chemicals to Delhi blast accused Dr Muzammil and Dr Shaheen Saeed, an official said.

The action came at the request of a committee formed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Trilok Chand at the instance of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The committee investigated the matter and wrote a letter to MCF Joint Commissioner Jitendra Joshi, requesting sealing, the official said.

Also Read Delhi blast: NIA arrests Faridabad man for harbouring Umar Nabi

“The action was taken after receiving the letter from SDM,” Joshi said.

Earlier, after the arrest of the alleged terrorists, the NIA had raided the BR Scientific and Chemicals and Paul Chemicals shops at NIT Nehru Ground in Faridabad and checked the records of chemicals the two firms sold.

According to the police, Dr Muzammil and Shaheen purchased chemicals for making explosives from these shops.

The NIA also brought Dr Shaheen to the chemical shop last week and questioned him in front of the shopkeeper.

The shopkeeper stated that hundreds of people come shopping, and he cannot remember everyone’s face.

The investigating officer then took the record register with him and later asked the SDM to form a committee to investigate.

The committee found that the shops were stocked in excess of the permitted quantity and also misused their trade licences, said police.

The investigation also revealed that the shopkeepers were selling the chemicals without licences and did not keep records of buyers of chemicals.