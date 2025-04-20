Shops, homes burnt in MP after BJP MLA claims ‘love jihad’

However, police denied the BJP MLA's kidnapping claims and stated that the couple, both adults, had eloped to get married.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 20th April 2025 4:21 pm IST
The image displays a representational image of love jihad
Representational Image

Angry mobs ransacked and burnt shops and houses in Sanodha town in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Saturday, April 19, after BJP MLA Pradeep Laria claimed that a Muslim man had allegedly kidnapped a Hindu girl, referring to ‘love jihad’.

“A daughter has been abducted by a Muslim man with a criminal background. The villagers are outraged by this incident, which marks the fifth such occurrence,” he claimed.

“When girls go to school, these individuals are involved in eve-teasing. Being a criminal, the accused has strong connections. I have discussed this matter with the Chief Minister and the in-charge minister,” he said.

MS Creative School

His statements created a riot-like atmosphere, angering Hindus who ransacked and burned shops and homes of their Muslim neighbours.

However, police denied the BJP MLA’s kidnapping claims and stated that the couple, both adults, had eloped to get married.

They were tracked down by the police near the railway station. “They were planning to go to Ajmer,” Padav Police Station in-charge Alok Singh Parihar said.

Also Read
Interfaith couple on their way to register marriage attacked by Hindutva goons

But even before the couple were found, all hell broke loose in Sanodha town after Laria, representing the Naryaoli assembly, claimed a case of ‘love jihad’.

‘Love jihad’ is a conspiracy theory that accuses Muslim men of intentionally and strategically alluring non-Muslim women with the intent to marry and “convert them” to Islam as part of an “Islamisation project”.

District Collector Sandeep GR told reporters that the information about the gathering of some people was received, following which the police and administration teams rushed to the spot.

“Law and order are our prime concern. We have deployed teams. The situation is under control now,” he said without divulging details about the incident.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 20th April 2025 4:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button