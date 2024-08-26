Shops shut, communal tension in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara

Police used lathis to disperse a crowd that hurled stones at them. Additional forces was summoned to prevent violence from flaring up.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th August 2024 6:45 pm IST
Opinion: Communal violence across the country is spiralling out of control
Representative Image

Jaipur: Shopkeepers downed shutters Monday after communal tension erupted in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara city, a day after a chopped portion of a “cow’s tail” was found near a temple, police said.

Police used lathis to disperse a crowd that hurled stones at them. Additional forces was summoned to prevent violence from flaring up.

Some people had reported to police Sunday that a portion of a cow’s tail was found near the temple.

On Janmasthami Monday, a large demonstration was held at the city’s Parshuram Circle demanding the arrest of the culprits. People in the crowd asked traders to shut their shops and some protesters threw stones at police.

Police said they are trying to identify the people behind the attempt to create communal disturbance.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th August 2024 6:45 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button