Shops vandalized amid protest over molestation of minor in Chamoli

Residents of Nandanagar town in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand staged huge protests and violently attacked shops belonging to Muslim community members on Sunday, September 2 after a barber was accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl.

The incident allegedly took place on 22 August 22 however, came to light on Saturday, August 31 after the girl’s father complained to the Nandanagar police station.

As per the reports, a 19-year-old barber, a resident of Uttar Pradesh made lewd comments and obscene gestures towards the girl, who resides near his shop. The situation intensified went the girl revealed the incident to her father upon his return home.

In response to the incident, the residents expressed their anger through protests and vandalised shops owned by Muslims. As per the reports, four to five shops were targeted during these protests.

Amid the chaos, the police forces were deployed to control the situation, and shopkeepers were instructed to close their businesses to prevent further violence.

The superintendent of police (SP) later intervened and held discussions with the locals to restore peace.

In #Uttarakhand's #Chamoli, an anti-Muslim rally was held after a barber was accused of molesting a minor girl.



The participants chanted anti-Muslim slogans, attacked #Muslim shops, and issued an ultimatum for the removal of #Muslims from the town on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/LtnpBx5b3a — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) September 2, 2024

Addressing the situation, chief minister of the state, Pushkar Singh Dhami promised strict action against the accused. He condemned the incident stating that such behaviour is intolerable in the region, known as Devbhoomi.

On the other hand, the barber has reportedly absconded since the incident came to light. The police have charged the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The accused, Arif Khan, 19, used to work at a salon in the market for around a year. He had rented a room in the house where the girl lives with her family. On Aug 22, the girl’s father had gone out for some work. Khan discreetly entered the girl’s room and flashed at her before going back to his place. She informed her mother at home. Initially, the mother didn’t approach the police or others in the neighbourhood fearing disrepute in society,” said a police Nandanagar officer quoted by Times of India.

