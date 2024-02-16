Shops will be allowed to remain open till 1 am in Bengaluru: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that shops and other establishments will be allowed to open till 1 a.m. in Bengaluru and 10 other corporation areas in order to further trade and commerce.

While presenting the budget on Friday, Siddaramaiah said: “To develop Bengaluru into a world-class city, we have conceptualised Brand Bengaluru. After assuming power, our government has accorded approval for white-topping works of major roads of 147 km length at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore. These works will be completed before December 2025.”

The state government has decided to resolve traffic congestion in the city by constructing underground tunnels.

On a pilot basis, a tunnel will be constructed this year at Hebbal junction on the Bengaluru International Airport Road where there is high traffic congestion, the CM said.

It is proposed to reposition the peripheral ring road as the Bengaluru Business Corridor to address traffic congestion and to promote large scale economic activities in Bengaluru.

Under this project, RFP has been invited to construct 73 km of road at a cost of Rs 27,000 crore in the PPP model.

It was proposed to start the project this year itself, Siddaramaiah said.

Internationally-renowned architects have been invited to prepare a novel design for constructing a 250 metre-high Skydeck in Bengaluru.

“It will become a landmark tourist destination in the city,” he said. By March 2025, an additional 44 km of metro line will be added to the existing 74 km.

Outer ring road-airport road works under Metro Rail project Phase-2 and Phase-2A will be completed by June 2026, the CM stated.

It is a matter of pride that during this year the Metro rail service has become profitable (operational profit) for the first time in its history.

The state government has accorded administrative approval for works under Namma Metro Phase-3 at an estimated cost of Rs 15,611 crore.

Approval of the Central government is awaited, he said.

“After our government assumed power, the Bengaluru suburban rail project which was moving at a snail’s pace has picked pace and civil works for corridor-2 from Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara are being implemented rapidly. Work orders have been issued for construction of a 46.2 km long line from Heelalige to Rajanukunte under Corridor-4. RFP has been invited for operation and management of Rolling stock and agreements are being signed with European Investment Bank and KFW bank of Germany for financial assistance.

“During this year, we will draw the attention of the Central government towards this ambitious project and we will urge them to provide additional grants. The state government will release matching grants,” Siddaramaiah said.

In collaboration with the Japan government, Area Traffic Signal Control System will be installed at 28 major junctions in Bengaluru city using state-of-the-art technology, thereby reducing vehicle density at traffic signals by 30 per cent and average delay by 13 per cent, he stated.