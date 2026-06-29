Short circuit sparks fire at bank ATM in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a bank ATM kiosk in Kukatpally on the night of Sunday, June 28, reportedly due to a short circuit, triggering panic among residents in the area. No casualties were reported.

The incident occurred at the DBS Bank ATM centre near Vaddepalli Enclave in Kukatpally. According to eyewitnesses, thick smoke and flames suddenly emerged from inside the ATM kiosk, alarming passersby and nearby shopkeepers.

Local residents immediately rushed to the spot and attempted to douse the flames before the fire could spread further. They also alerted the Fire Department, following which firefighters reached the scene and brought the blaze under control within a short time.

Also Read Fire breaks out at plastic unit in Hyderabad

Officials who inspected the site suspect that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the ATM’s electrical system. The timely response of local residents and the Fire Department helped prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent establishments.

The ATM centre sustained damage in the incident. Authorities are assessing the extent of the losses, while further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.