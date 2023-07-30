Short spell of heavy rainfall hits Hyderabad, throws life out of gear

Due to rainfall that lasted for minutes, traffic flow was disrupted

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 31st July 2023 12:45 am IST
rainfall in hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A short spell of heavy rainfall in Hyderabad has thrown life out of gear for many people.

Due to the rainfall that lasted for minutes, many were left stranded, and traffic flow was disrupted. The rainfall hit the city after a relatively sunny and warm day.

The situation worsened for areas that are already struggling due to rainwater entering their colonies from recent rainfall.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), many areas in Hyderabad have recorded rainfall ranging from 2 to 5 mm. The highest rainfall of 5 mm was recorded in Secunderabad.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the city is likely to witness light rainfall tomorrow too.

For Telangana, IMD Hyderabad has issued no warning for July 31. However, the weather department has forecasted heavy rainfall in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana on August 1, 2023.

