Watch: Python makes way into house after rainfall in Telangana

Hyderabad: Due to heavy rainfall in Telangana for the past few days, snakes are making their way into residential areas.

In Venkatesh Nagar, Khammam district, a huge python has entered a house. Later, the snake rescue team reached the spot.

Recently, pythons were sighted in Hyderabad too. They were spotted at Puranapul and Kukatpally.

Apart from these sightings, several houses, companies, and factories on the city’s outskirts have recently reported snake sightings due to the flooding caused by the rainfall in Telangana.

What to do if snakes venture into the house?

Although Hyderabad has not witnessed heavy rains for the past two days, some areas are still facing waterlogging issues due to the incessant rainfall.

As snakes usually enter residential areas along with the floodwater, it is essential to know what needs to be done if someone spots a reptile in their residential area or house.

If snakes are spotted, the Friends of Snakes Society must be contacted by dialing the cellphone number 8374233366.