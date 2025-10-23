Shortage of Kashmiri textbooks during exams draws backlash

Kashmiri language textbooks were reportedly unavailable in government schools across the Kashmir Valley up to the elementary level, even during the scheduled examinations for the subject, Kashmir News Trust reported.

Rights activist Rasikh Rasool Bhat said that the lack of Kashmiri language textbooks creates a bad impression on the school education department and the board of school education.

“Kashmiri language textbooks were not available up to Class 8, which is highly unfortunate and deeply troubling,” Bhat said.

He added that the teachers were forced to adapt to the situation by teaching the subject using “makeshift arrangements.”

“We hope this gap is addressed in the next academic session,” he said.

Several teachers claimed they had to rely on outdated books, photocopies, and personal notes to finish the syllabus on time. They resorted to preparing lessons without any official support.

The move received major criticism from educators, civil society members and parents, saying that conducting tests without providing the official textbooks undermines teaching of regional languages, a compulsory rule under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Parents have demanded an immediate departmental inspection and called for swift action to ensure the timely distribution of textbooks for the upcoming academic year.