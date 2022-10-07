Shotgun World Championship 2022: Hyderabad’s Muffaddal Deesawala clinch bronze

Osijek: At the (International Shooting Sport Federation) ISSF Shotgun World Championship 2022 in Osijek, Croatia, on Tuesday, Indian shooters Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Hyderabad’s Muffaddal Zahra Deesawala won the bronze medal in the junior mixed team skeet event.

Great Britain pair Mitchell Brooker-Smith and Sophie Herrmann won the junior mixed team skeet gold medal while China’s Dan Wang and Haolei Zhao won silver. Andrea Galardini and Damiana Paolacci won the other bronze medal on offer.

Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Muffaddal Deesawala finished sixth in qualifying after hitting 132 targets – 70 for Bhavtegh and 62 for Muffaddal – to qualify for the second bronze medal match.

The other Indian pair in action Abhay Singh Sekhon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal finished 11th in qualifying and could not progress further.