Showcause notice to SP for violating Covid protocols

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday issued a notice to the Samajwadi Party for allegedly violating Covid protocols in Lucknow on Friday and asked it to file a reply within 24 hours.

The Commission, in the notice, said that available reports, prima-facie, suggest that the Samajwadi Party has violated the aforementioned lawful directions of the Commission and “therefore, the Commission, after considering the available material and extant instructions in the matter, has decided to provide you an opportunity to explain your stand regarding the said violations,” it said.

The EC further said: “Your explanation shall reach the Commission within 24 hours of receipt of this Notice, failing which the Commission shall take appropriate decision in the matter without further reference to you.”

The EC also said that political parties are important stakeholders in the electoral process and they always cooperate with Election Commission in carrying out its constitutional duties of conducting Elections even during challenging times and they are expected to set high standards among the public at large by following the laws of land in letter and spirit during the period of elections.

The Commission also said that an FIR under sections A188, 269, 270, and 341 of IPC, 1860; Section 54 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 03 of Pandemic Act, 1897 was lodged against the political functionaries of Samajwadi Party on January 14.

Earlier on Friday, Samajwadi Party held a political gathering at its headquarters violating Covid norms, and the EC has suspended the station house officer (SHO) of Gautampalli and sought written clarification from senior officials after taking cognizance of the report filed by the district magistrate of Lucknow regarding the violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) and Covid-19 protocol under Gautampalli police limits.