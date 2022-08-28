Shraddha, Ananya earned fame through hard work: Shakti Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor reveals how his daughter Shraddha Kapoor and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday have to work tirelessly to establish themselves in the entertainment industry. He shares that to earn name and fame one need to work hard and there is no easy way to do so.

He said: “I must say if you don’t work hard in your life, then you can’t become an inspiration for others. In fact, our daughters – Ananya Panday and Shraddha Kapoor, have become popular faces in the film industry all because of their hard work and struggle. It is not because they are daughters of Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor.”

Shakti further recalls how Shraddha Kapoor gave her best to do well in Remo D’Souza’s directorial film ‘ABCD 2’.

“Remo is sitting next to me, and he knows that it was not easy for anyone to do ‘ABCD 2’, but my daughter actually pulled it off. I remember Shraddha used to come back home with cuts and bruises on her foot, she used to have back pains after rehearsing for so many hours, so clearly, she has done a lot of hard work for her movies and has earned stardom and respect,” he adds.