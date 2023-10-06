Shraddha Kapoor is dating THIS celebrity, who is he?

Apart from professional life, Shraddha Kapoor remains in news because of her gourmet nature as she keeps sharing different dishes she tastes on her Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor remembers Lata 'Aaji' with heartfelt social media note

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s innocent, unique and adorable way of talking is what makes her unique among other B-Town actresses. Her role as Aarohi in Aashiqui 2 is still praised and she appeared in various movies as lead actress since then.

Apart from professional life, Shraddha Kapoor remains in news because of her gourmet nature as she keeps sharing different dishes she tastes on her Instagram. But this time she is hitting headlines not for being foodie but for her love life.

Shraddha Kapoor, Rahul Mody In Relationship?

Yes, you read it right! Shraddha Kapoor who recently appeared in blockbuster film ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’ is being rumoured to be dating the write of the film. Reports suggest that she is dating Rahul Mody as both were clicked together outside a theatre months ago.

As rumours are doing rounds about the Shraddha and Rahul’s dating relationship, no one among them confirmed or hinted out about it. Shraddha was earlier dating photographer Rohan Shreshtha, as per reports. They called it quits after being in a relationship for 4 years.

On the professional front, Shraddha will be seen next in Chaalbaaz in London, Stree 2 and Chanda Mama Door Ke according to the data available with us. Rahul Mody has previously worked in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety too.

