Shraddha Kapoor’s reported FEE for Pushpa 2 item song

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited films of the year. After the massive success of the first part, fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel. The latest exciting news is that a Bollywood actress, who recently impressed everyone with a Blockbuster film, is set to appear in the film alongside Allu Arjun.

Shraddha Kapoor in a Special Song

It’s reported that Shraddha Kapoor will feature in a special song in Pushpa 2. In the first movie, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s performance in Oo Antava was one of the standout moments. Now, Shraddha is expected to deliver another powerful dance number in the sequel.

Earlier, rumors suggested that Disha Patani or Triptii Dimri might take this role, but it seems Shraddha has been chosen for her strong fan following and recent success. Her presence is sure to add more excitement to the film.

Shraddha’s Remuneration

For her role in Oo Antava, Samantha was reportedly paid Rs 5 crores. With Shraddha’s rising popularity, especially after Stree 2, her fee for this special appearance in Pushpa 2 could be even higher.

Set to release on December 6, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule will continue the story of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also returning in key roles. The movie promises to be bigger and more intense, with lots of action, drama, and thrilling moments.