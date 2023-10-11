Shreya Ghoshal breaks down on Indian Idol 14, why? [Video]

The auditions for Indian Idol 14 are underway, and soon the top 15 contestants for this season will be selected

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2023 12:04 pm IST
Shreya Ghoshal breaks down on Indian Idol 14, why? [Video]
Indian Idol 14 judge Shreya Ghoshal (Instagram)

Mumbai: Indian Idol, the popular singing reality show, is back with its 14th season, premiering on October 7. The show has renowned musicians Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, and Kumar Sanu as judges, while Hussain Kuwajerwala makes a return as the host after eight years.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Sony TV official shared a promo from the recent episode on Instagram in which the show introduced Menuka Poudel, a visually challenged singer who left everyone in awe with her soulful voice. As Menuka took the stage, she sang a heartfelt rendition of ‘O Paalan Haare’ from the movie Lagaan, originally sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

Menuka’s beautiful and emotional performance moved judge Shreya Ghoshal to tears. The heartfelt rendition showcased Menuka’s incredible talent and resilience, touching the hearts of both the judges and the audience.

MS Education Academy

The auditions for Indian Idol 14 are underway, and soon the top 15 contestants for this season will be selected. Fans are eagerly awaiting more inspiring performances and incredible talent on the show.

Stay tuned Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2023 12:04 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button