Shreya Ghoshal breaks down on Indian Idol 14, why? [Video]

Mumbai: Indian Idol, the popular singing reality show, is back with its 14th season, premiering on October 7. The show has renowned musicians Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, and Kumar Sanu as judges, while Hussain Kuwajerwala makes a return as the host after eight years.

Sony TV official shared a promo from the recent episode on Instagram in which the show introduced Menuka Poudel, a visually challenged singer who left everyone in awe with her soulful voice. As Menuka took the stage, she sang a heartfelt rendition of ‘O Paalan Haare’ from the movie Lagaan, originally sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

Menuka’s beautiful and emotional performance moved judge Shreya Ghoshal to tears. The heartfelt rendition showcased Menuka’s incredible talent and resilience, touching the hearts of both the judges and the audience.

The auditions for Indian Idol 14 are underway, and soon the top 15 contestants for this season will be selected. Fans are eagerly awaiting more inspiring performances and incredible talent on the show.

Stay tuned Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.